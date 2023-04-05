Ex-CCC mayor distributes Iftar-Sehri items worth Tk 5cr



CHATTOGRAM, April 4: Former Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation and Chairman of Mostafa Hakim Group Mohammad Manjur Alam distributed Iftar and Sehri items worth Tk 5 crore among 40 thousand fasting families during the first ten days of Ramadan.All these materials were distributed under the initiative of Mustafa Hakim Welfare Foundation and Hosne Ara Manjur Welfare Trust.The founder of the foundation and trust Mohammad Manjur Alam and the directors of the trust Mohammad Sarwar Alam and Saiful Alam handed over these items to the fasting people.Mohammad Manjur Alam said, 'Our aim is to fulfill the rights of the poor and the satisfaction of Allah and all our services are dedicated to the welfare of humanity.'