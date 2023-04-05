Video
S Alam Group to set up two new sugar refineries  

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

S. Alam Group, country's one of the top industrial conglomerates has signed an agreement to set up two more sugar refineries investing  $400 million.

One of the refineries will be located in Chattogram and the other in Dhaka. These projects are set to meet the country's increasing demand for sugar. The agreement was signed with an engineering consultant and EPC organization.

Top officials from both companies were present during the agreement signing. The proposed sugar refinery in Chattogram will be built at Ichanagar in Azimpara union of Karnaphuli Upazila.

The other refinery in Dhaka will be built at Ganga Nagar of Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj. These two refineries are expected to be fully operational by 2025.

The refineries have a combined capacity of six thousand and four hundred metric tons, each having three thousand and two hundred metric tons per day.  
   
These refineries will use state-of-the-art equipment and technology from USA, Germany, France, UK, Sweden, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Thailand. It is expected that this initiative will bring a tremendous change in the sugar refining industry in Bangladesh.

These will also use purified water and a recent modern treatment plant based on reverse osmosis system will be used for water purification purposes.

Besides, the latest modern carbonation system, membrane filler and Ion exchange resin will be used in the proposed refineries to remove health hazard sulfur and other toxic components.  

The new sugar refinery projects will also deploy high-capacity magnetic separators to ensure purity of the product. Sugar will be packaged, maintaining hygienic procedure, in 50 kg trading bags, 1000 kg commercial bags, one kg and half kg retail packets through full automation system.

Liquid sugar will also be supplied to beverage and pharmaceutical companies from the two refineries. It will reduce production costs and mitigate transportation and storage risks.    

Rotary lime clean and brine recovery plant will be used for industrial waste management in both factories. All in all, these two projects are environmentally friendly and sugar to be manufactured in the refineries will not be harmful to human body.
 
Akhtar Hasan, General Manager, S. Alam Group, said, "These two refineries will play an important role in ensuring the supply of quality sugar to the consumers of the country. We want to tackle the market crisis for daily necessities at affordable price, he said.


