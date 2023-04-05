FBCCI expresses shock, grief at devastating Bangabazar inferno

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin Tuesday expressed shock and deep grief over the irrecoverable loss of the businesses of Bangabazar and its adjacent markets due to the devastating fire this morning.



Jashim Uddin also expressed his deep compassion and sympathy to the businessmen who lost all their belongings and valuables as a result of this unexpected fire, just ahead of the largest festival Eid-ul Fitr, FBCCI officials said.



He thanked the Fire Service and Civil Defense, Bangladesh Army, NAVY, Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Border Guards for their concerted efforts to quickly control the fire.



