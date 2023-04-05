MBL holds customer service, complaint management training



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a day long training course titled "Customer Service and Complaint Management as per Bangladesh Bank Guidelines" at its Training Institute in Dhaka recently.Desk officials from customer service desk of various branches participated at the training programme, says a press release.Bank's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD inaugurated the training. In his address Dr. Tapash advised participating officers to fully adhere with the central bank guidelines and its implementation procedures. He also emphasized strongly on the importance of customer service. The training sessions were conducted by Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP and head of internal control and compliance division and Sheikh Mohammad Soyeb Hasan, AVP of operations division along with the faculties of the bank's training institute. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, also present in the programme.