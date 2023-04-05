Video
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Tuesday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 3.77 points or 0.06 percent to 6,209.68. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 4.68 points to finish at 2,203.08 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 2.78 points to close at 1,346.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 6460.05 million, which was 5758 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 336 issues traded, 59 increased, 74 decreased and 203 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

AZIZPIPES was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while UNILEVERCL was the worst loser, losing 37.46 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 10.97 point to settle at 18,305.95 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 7.05 point to close at 10,973.17.

Of the issues traded, 46 declined, 28 advanced and 50 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 19.57 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 7.31 crore.    �BSS


