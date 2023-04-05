

Standard Bank elects Gulzar Ahmed as EC Chairman



After completing his studies, he joined his family business Apon Jewellers.



A distinguished business personality, Gulzar Ahmed has reached to the top of success through integrity, devotion and professionalism in his illustrious business career of 37 years.



He is the Chairman of Unique Gold Private Limited, Senior Vice-President and Chairman of the Banking and Financial Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).



Ahmed is the First Vice-President of Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BJMEA), General Member of FBCCI, Vice-President of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque Musalli Committee, Member of Baitul Mokarram Market Babosaye Group and Chief Advisor of Gulshan DNCC Market Committee.



Previously Gulzar Ahmed has served as President of Baitul Mokarram Babosaye Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporter Association with a very good reputation. He is actively associated with many socio-cultural organisations.



Gulzar Ahmed, Director and former Vice Chairman of Standard Bank Ltd and the owner of Apon Jewelers, a renowned jewellery company in the country, has been elected as the Chairman of the Bank's Executive Committee (EC) in it's 373rdBoard Meeting held recently, says a press release.After completing his studies, he joined his family business Apon Jewellers.A distinguished business personality, Gulzar Ahmed has reached to the top of success through integrity, devotion and professionalism in his illustrious business career of 37 years.He is the Chairman of Unique Gold Private Limited, Senior Vice-President and Chairman of the Banking and Financial Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).Ahmed is the First Vice-President of Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BJMEA), General Member of FBCCI, Vice-President of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque Musalli Committee, Member of Baitul Mokarram Market Babosaye Group and Chief Advisor of Gulshan DNCC Market Committee.Previously Gulzar Ahmed has served as President of Baitul Mokarram Babosaye Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporter Association with a very good reputation. He is actively associated with many socio-cultural organisations.