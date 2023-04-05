Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Standard Bank elects Gulzar Ahmed as EC Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

Standard Bank elects Gulzar Ahmed as EC Chairman

Standard Bank elects Gulzar Ahmed as EC Chairman

Gulzar Ahmed, Director and former Vice Chairman of Standard Bank Ltd and the owner of Apon Jewelers, a renowned jewellery company in the country, has been elected as the Chairman of the Bank's Executive Committee (EC) in it's 373rdBoard Meeting held recently, says a press release.

After completing his studies, he joined his family business Apon Jewellers.

A distinguished business personality, Gulzar Ahmed has reached to the top of success through integrity, devotion and professionalism in his illustrious business career of 37 years.

He is the Chairman of Unique Gold Private Limited, Senior Vice-President and Chairman of the Banking and Financial Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

Ahmed is the First Vice-President of Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BJMEA), General Member of FBCCI, Vice-President of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque Musalli Committee, Member of Baitul Mokarram Market Babosaye Group and Chief Advisor of Gulshan DNCC Market Committee.

Previously Gulzar Ahmed has served as President of Baitul Mokarram Babosaye Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporter Association with a very good reputation. He is actively associated with many socio-cultural organisations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft