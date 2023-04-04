Boy commits suicide in Sirajganj

A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide at Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj district on Monday night.



The dead was Sharif Sheikh, 15, son of expatriate Masud Molla, a resident of Kutir Satbari village under Beltail union of the upazila.



Police said the boy hung himself in the evening as his mother did not give him money to buy new dress.



Family members rescued him and took to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Shahjadpur Police Station officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the matter.





