Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Health

1 in 6 affected by infertility globally, WHO says

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:35 PM  Count : 240
Observer Online Desk

1 in 6 affected by infertility globally, WHO says

1 in 6 affected by infertility globally, WHO says



About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report on Monday, urging countries to actively collect more consistent data on the disease.

The report analyzed existing studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed that about 17.5% of adults across the world were affected by the inability to have a child. WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.

"The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy," said the UN health agency's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, REuters reports.

The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system that is defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the global health agency's unit head for Contraception and Fertility Care, James Kiarie, told journalists on a call.

"Based on the data we have, we cannot say that infertility is increasing or constant
the jury's still out on that question," he said, citing that data so far has been mixed and inconsistent.

The report highlights the need for countries to collect and share consistent data on infertility, separated by age and cause, as well as information on those who need fertility care.

About 17.8% of adults in high-income countries have experienced infertility at least once and about 16.5% of adults in low- and middle-income countries, according to the report.

TF

Related Topics

WHO   infertility  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh reports 5 more dengue cases
1 in 6 affected by infertility globally, WHO says
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Bangladesh reports seven more Covid cases
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Three more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Six more Covid cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases


Latest News
Father, daughter killed in Gazipur road accident
UN continued supporting Bangladesh in 2022 to face challenges: Gwyn Lewis
20 BNP men detained from Tarique Rahman’s video conference in Cumilla
Bangabazar blaze: Fire Service forms probe body
7 killed, 80 feared trapped under snow as massive avalanche hits in Sikkim
Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season
Two held with hemp in city
Fire-affected Bangabazar businessmen to be rehabilitated: Enamur
Youth killed in Sylhet road accident
India drops chapters on Mughal empire from Class 12 history book
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft