Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack





At least eight firefighters were injured in mob attack at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters on Tuesday, opposite to Bangabazar Shopping Complex.





The attack incident happened at about 9am. The attackers also vandalised several vehicles parked inside the headquarters, said Shahjahan Shikder, senior station manager of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Eyewitnesses said a group of angry mob attacked the fire service headquarters around 9am. They also threw their sandals and brick chips, leaving at least four firefighters injured.





Fire fighters Rabiul Islam and Atikur Rahman are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





