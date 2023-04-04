Youth hacked to death in Narayanganj

A young man was allegedly hacked to death by his opponents due to previous enmity at Bandar upazila in Narayanganj district on Monday night.



The deceased was Meraj, 20, son of Ejaz Mia, a resident of Chalehangar area under Bandar upazila.



Another youth named Al-Amin, 27, was injured in the incident. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.



Locals said 5-6 people attacked Meraj and his friend Al-Amin with sharp weapons in Rupali residential area on Monday evening due to a previous enmity.



They were rescued in critical condition and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Meraj died while around 9:30 pm while undergoing treatment there.



Bandar Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique said a case was filed in this connection with the police station.





SR

