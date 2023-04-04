Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours







The massive fire that broke out at Bangabazar Shopping Complex around 6:10am on Tuesday, has not been brought under control even after four hours.





Fire men are tirelessly working to control the blaze. The fire is increasing due to a water shortage.







Not only the Fire Service, Army personnel, Bangladesh Navy and BGB are also trying to control the flame.



Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

Now, total of 50 firefighting units are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire soon spread to adjacent buildings and markets.





Traders said the market was tin-shed and for this, the fire soon spread. They burst into tears as all of their shops and clothes were burnt down before Eid.







Around 4,000 shops of the market were burnt fully.





Several fire men fall sick due to huge black smoke.







Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

But, the reason behind the fire could not be known yet. Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Rafi Al Farruq said the fire originated around 6:10am on Tuesday. Being informed, one fire fighting unit rushed to the spot at 6:12am. Later, others joined one after another.But, the reason behind the fire could not be known yet.





Water shortage caused the increase of fire. Fire men are taking water from Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall of Dhaka University.





Some other nearby hospitals also providing waters. Three helicopters are throwing waters.





There are four markets-- Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Market, Adarsha Market, and Gulistan Market-- in the area.





Some roads around the Bangabazar market have been kept closed for vehicular movement.







TF





