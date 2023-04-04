Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 10:56 AM  Count : 399
Observer Online Report

Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours



The massive fire that broke out at Bangabazar Shopping Complex around 6:10am on Tuesday, has not been brought under control even after four hours.

Fire men are tirelessly working to control the blaze. The fire is increasing due to a water shortage.

Not only the Fire Service, Army personnel, Bangladesh Navy and BGB are also trying to control the flame.
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

Now, total of 50 firefighting units are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire soon spread to adjacent buildings and markets.

Traders said the market was tin-shed and for this, the fire soon spread. They burst into tears as all of their shops and clothes were burnt down before Eid.

Around 4,000 shops of the market were burnt fully.

Several fire men fall sick due to huge black smoke.

Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Rafi Al Farruq said the fire originated around 6:10am on Tuesday. Being informed, one fire fighting unit rushed to the spot at 6:12am. Later, others joined one after another.
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours

Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours


But, the reason behind the fire could not be known yet.

Water shortage caused the increase of fire. Fire men are taking water from Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall of Dhaka University.

Some other nearby hospitals also providing waters. Three helicopters are throwing waters.

There are four markets-- Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Market, Adarsha Market, and Gulistan Market-- in the area.

Some roads around the Bangabazar market have been kept closed for vehicular movement.

TF

Related Topics

Fire   Bangabazar  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN continued supporting Bangladesh in 2022 to face challenges: Gwyn Lewis
Bangabazar blaze: Fire Service forms probe body
Two held with hemp in city
Fire-affected Bangabazar businessmen to be rehabilitated: Enamur
999: National emergency service resumes
CAG submits audit reports to PM
DSCC forms probe committee over Bangabazar inferno
BSK Mela accords reception to its Ekushey Padak winning advisors


Latest News
Father, daughter killed in Gazipur road accident
UN continued supporting Bangladesh in 2022 to face challenges: Gwyn Lewis
20 BNP men detained from Tarique Rahman’s video conference in Cumilla
Bangabazar blaze: Fire Service forms probe body
7 killed, 80 feared trapped under snow as massive avalanche hits in Sikkim
Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season
Two held with hemp in city
Fire-affected Bangabazar businessmen to be rehabilitated: Enamur
Youth killed in Sylhet road accident
India drops chapters on Mughal empire from Class 12 history book
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft