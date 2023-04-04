Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended







Vehicular movement around Bangabazar market has been suspended for smooth operation work of a devastating fire that broke out at the market around 6:10am.





Shahbagh police said the traffic has been kept stopped due to a devastating fire at Bangabazar market. The road from High Court chattar to Gulistan via Bangabazar remained closed. On the other hand, the road from Gulistan to North South Road has also been closed.





He said around 50 units of Fire Service are working to extinguish the devastation blaze that broke out at the market at about 6:10am. Different law enforcement agencies are also working with them.





The roads have been kept closed for smooth operation.





TF

