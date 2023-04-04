Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhaka Test: Ireland win toss, opt for batting first

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 10:18 AM  Count : 280
Observer Online Desk

Dhaka Test: Ireland win toss, opt for batting first

Dhaka Test: Ireland win toss, opt for batting first


Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first in their first-ever Test match against Bangladesh.

Prior to this game, Ireland had played three Tests, losing all of them.

This match features six Test debutants: Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume, and Ben White. In addition, Peter Moor, with eight Tests for Zimbabwe, will make his first appearance for Ireland. It will also be White's first-ever first-class match, UNB reports.

While Ireland is a relatively inexperienced team in Tests, Bangladesh has opted for an experienced squad. In the absence of Taskin Ahmed, they have included Shoriful Islam in their playing XI.

Yesterday, it was unclear if Tamim Iqbal would play, but he has been included in the playing XI for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland XI: Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, PJ Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Ben White

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season
Two-down Bangladesh trail Ireland by 180 runs at stumps
Taijul five-for bowls Ireland out for 214 in 1st innings
Dhaka Test: Ireland win toss, opt for batting first
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Injured Taskin ruled out of Ireland Test
PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon


Latest News
Father, daughter killed in Gazipur road accident
UN continued supporting Bangladesh in 2022 to face challenges: Gwyn Lewis
20 BNP men detained from Tarique Rahman’s video conference in Cumilla
Bangabazar blaze: Fire Service forms probe body
7 killed, 80 feared trapped under snow as massive avalanche hits in Sikkim
Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season
Two held with hemp in city
Fire-affected Bangabazar businessmen to be rehabilitated: Enamur
Youth killed in Sylhet road accident
India drops chapters on Mughal empire from Class 12 history book
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft