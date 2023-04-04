

Dhaka Test: Ireland win toss, opt for batting first

Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first in their first-ever Test match against Bangladesh.



Prior to this game, Ireland had played three Tests, losing all of them.



This match features six Test debutants: Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume, and Ben White. In addition, Peter Moor, with eight Tests for Zimbabwe, will make his first appearance for Ireland. It will also be White's first-ever first-class match, UNB reports.



While Ireland is a relatively inexperienced team in Tests, Bangladesh has opted for an experienced squad. In the absence of Taskin Ahmed, they have included Shoriful Islam in their playing XI.



Yesterday, it was unclear if Tamim Iqbal would play, but he has been included in the playing XI for Bangladesh.



Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain



Ireland XI: Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, PJ Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Ben White

SR

