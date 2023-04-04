Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Health

Infertility affects one in six: WHO

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 10:03 AM  Count : 268
Observer Online Desk

Infertility affects one in six: WHO

Infertility affects one in six: WHO


Around one in every six adults experiences infertility, the World Health Organization estimated Tuesday as it called for an urgent increase in access to fertility care.

The WHO determined that around 17.5 percent of adults worldwide are affected by infertility at some point, and found little variation between regions and wealthy and poorer countries, AFP reports.

"Globally, an estimated one out of every six people are affected by the inability to have a child at some point in their life," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the foreword to a fresh report on the issue.

"This is regardless of where they live and what resources they have."

Across their lifetime, 17.8 percent of adults in high-income countries and 16.5 percent in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility, it found.

Tedros said the report -- the first of its kind in a decade -- revealed "an important truth: infertility does not discriminate."

The WHO designated the issue a "major health challenge globally", but stressed the difficulty of comparing the situation in various regions due to a lack of data from a number of countries.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh reports 5 more dengue cases
1 in 6 affected by infertility globally, WHO says
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Bangladesh reports seven more Covid cases
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Three more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Six more Covid cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases


Latest News
Father, daughter killed in Gazipur road accident
UN continued supporting Bangladesh in 2022 to face challenges: Gwyn Lewis
20 BNP men detained from Tarique Rahman’s video conference in Cumilla
Bangabazar blaze: Fire Service forms probe body
7 killed, 80 feared trapped under snow as massive avalanche hits in Sikkim
Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season
Two held with hemp in city
Fire-affected Bangabazar businessmen to be rehabilitated: Enamur
Youth killed in Sylhet road accident
India drops chapters on Mughal empire from Class 12 history book
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft