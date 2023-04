Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work







The fire has now spread to the opposite side of the road of Bangabazar market.

Firefighting units are seen throwing water tirelessly from various vehicles in the distance to control the blaze.

The fire men are struggling to extinguish the blaze due to water shortage.





The blaze is still raging after over three hours.





TF