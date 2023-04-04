

Fire at Bangabazar market still raging

The massive fire, which broke out at the Bangabazar market in Dhaka this morning, is still raging as firefighters try to bring it under control.



Forty-seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and were trying to extinguish the blaze at the time of filing this report around 9:30 am.



The fire broke out at the market around 6:10 am and spread soon, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, UNB reports.



However, what caused the fire could not be known immediately.



A team of Army personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flame, said ISPR.



Besides, a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force is being used to bring the fire under control.



A team of Bangladesh Navy also joined in to bring the Bangabazar market fire under control.

SR

