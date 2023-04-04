|
Fire at Bangabazar market still raging
Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 9:42 AM
The massive fire, which broke out at the Bangabazar market in Dhaka this morning, is still raging as firefighters try to bring it under control.
Forty-seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and were trying to extinguish the blaze at the time of filing this report around 9:30 am.
The fire broke out at the market around 6:10 am and spread soon, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, UNB reports.
However, what caused the fire could not be known immediately.
A team of Army personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flame, said ISPR.
Besides, a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force is being used to bring the fire under control.
A team of Bangladesh Navy also joined in to bring the Bangabazar market fire under control.
