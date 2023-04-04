Video
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023
National

Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 9:26 AM
Observer Online Report

A devastating fire broke out at the Bangabazar market in the capital around 6:10am on Tuesday.

A total of 47 firefighting units are trying to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out at the market this morning and spread soon, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

At first 23 units went to the spot. Later, other units joined with them.

Black smoke engulfed the area, hampering the firefighting operations., the Fire Service official said.

Businessmen claimed around 4,000 shops were burnt down in the fire.

Army personnel, helicopters of Bangladesh Air Force and a team of Bangladesh Navy are trying to douse the flame, said ISPR.

SR/TF

