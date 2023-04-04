EC announces election dates for 5 city corpns

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the election schedule for five city corporations to be held by using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).





As per the schedule, Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) will go for the election on May 25, Khulna and Barishal on June 12, and Rajshahi and Sylhet will be held on June 21.





CCTV cameras will be installed at all voting centres in a bid to ensure transparency and credibility of the election.





Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting where Election Commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anishur Rahman were present.





At the end of the meeting, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam told to the media that the Election Commission has finalised the polling dates for 5 cities. Voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and each centre will have under CCTV cameras.





The officers will inform the commission through the tab about the updated information of polling.





He also said that polling will continue from 8am to 4pm. EC's own officers will act as returning officers in all city elections.





According to the City Corporation election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers for the Gazipur City Corporation is April 27, the nomination papers can be withdrawn between April 30 and May 8.





Then last date for submission of nomination papers in Khulna and Barisal City Corporations elections is 16 May, nomination papers can be withdrawn between 18 May and 25 May.





This decision was taken at the Election Commission meeting on Monday.Rajshahi and Sylhet City Corporation elections can be submitted till May 23, nomination papers can be withdrawn between May 25 and June 1.