Murder case probe 'in 42 hours', HC orders IO’s suspension

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the Superintendent of Police in Manikganj to suspend Masudur Rahman, the Investigation Officer (IO) in the Rubel murder case and also a Sub-Inspector (SI), who filed the charge sheet of a murder case in Manikganj, for completing the work at an "unbelievable" pace within 42 hours.





The HC bench also ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to further investigate the murder through an official of a rank not lower than superintendent of police within 60 days.

Masudur Rahman, Manikganj Sadar Police Station's SI and the IO in the case, appeared before the High Court bench of Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, along with the case docket of Rubel's murder.





Rubel was killed in a hatchery at Koitora village in Manikganj Sadar in September last year.





Last Tuesday, the HC bench summoned SI Masudur, directing him to appear before the bench with the case docket.





Masudur appeared before the bench to explain his conduct in the investigation of the case.





Earlier, on March 1, Lawyer Shishir Monir filed a writ in the High Court, attaching a report published in a national daily regarding the speedy investigation.





In view of the writ, on March 14, the High Court issued a ruling to know why the 42-hour investigation, after recovering Md Rubel's body, should not be considered invalid.





At the same time, the IO of the murder case, Manikganj Sadar police station SI Md Masud Rana, was asked to appear in court on April 3 with the case docket.





During the court proceedings, the HC asked the police officer, "You completed the murder investigation in just 42 hours? Show us when you took witness statements, when you slept or ate during this period.







Also, list the number of cases you have investigated before and the time it took to complete them."





In response, Masud Rana said it was his first investigation.





After that, Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told the court that there is a problem even if the charge sheet is given quickly. Even if you delay again, there is a problem.





Pointing the finger to state lawyer, the HC bench said, "We do a mock trial. We want to see how quickly you can provide the charge sheet."





The state lawyer replied that you (court) have jurisdiction to see that.





At one stage of examining the case documents, the HC bench found that an investigation report of the case of Manikganj's Saturia police station has been attached to the document as a reference.





At this time, the HC bench rebuked police officer saying that 'why did you give it. You have not been asked for references. You are trying to show more smartness.







Think you're smarter? Don't show too much smartness with the court. The court will send you to jail.'





Later, the HC bench ordered to suspend him and Superintendent of Police, Manikganj, has been asked to implement the order.