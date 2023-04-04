Video
Next general election will be held using ballot paper, not EVMs: EC

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Shaikh Shahrukh

The Election Commission (EC) said on Monday that the next general election will be held using ballot paper and not Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The decision put the controversies over use of EVMs to an end.

The main opposition BNP and many other political parties have been opposing the use of EVMs.

The ballot paper will be used in all the 300 seats in the general election to be held either at the end of 2023 or early 2024, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters.

The decision has been taken due to fund shortage and absence of consensus among the country's political parties over the use of EVMs, he added.

Earlier, the EC led by Kazi Habibul Awal decided to use EVMs in 150 seats after holding meeting with   stakeholders and technicians soon after assuming office in February 2022.

The EC had sought funds for buying or repairing EVMs, but the government refused to provide Tk 8,711.44 crore the EC needed citing global financial crisis.

After that, as the EC wanted Tk 1,260 crore to repair 1, 10,000 EVMs, the government said that it would not be possible to give the fund this year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF), the manufacturing company said that if the fund was  not available to repair of EVMs, it will not be possible to make EVMs  usable in the  general  election.

It was in this backdrop that the Election Commission at a meeting decided not to use EVMS in the next general election.

Out of the EC's 1,50,000 EVMs said officials 40,000  became completely unusable.

The remaining 1,10,000 EVMs are also defective, they said.



