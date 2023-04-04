Jashore univ student allegedly detained, tortured for 4hrs

The victim, Ismail Hossain, is a fourth-year student of the Department of Nutrition and Food Technology and a native of Mymensingh's Balarampur.





Ismail's classmates rescued him in an unconscious state from a room at Shaheed Mashiur Rahman Hall around 6:30 pm on Sunday. Later, he was admitted to Jashore General Hospital at around 10:30 pm.





"Before he was admitted to the hospital, Ismail told us he was detained and tortured for hours as the perpetrators demanded extortion money," said Md Ashrafuzzaman Zahid, provost of Mashiur Rahman Hall.





The suspects, Salman M Rahman and Shoheb Ali, are fourth-year students of the Department of Computer Science and Technology. Shoheb has been temporarily suspended from the university.





The two are known as followers of Sohel Rana, president of the university unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.





Shoheb and Salman had demanded Tk 200,000 from him at different times, according to his classmates. Both Salman and Shoheb led Ismail away on Sunday afternoon and detained him from 2 pm to 6 pm. They beat Ismail with iron rods, pipes and belts.





"Ismail has no connection to any political party. He went missing on Sunday afternoon and his mobile phone was switched off. He was fasting and his friends started looking for him when he did not show up for Iftar in the evening," said Al Zubair Rony, a post-graduate student at the Department of Agro Product Processing Technology.





"His friends found him unconscious in room No. 528. He received first aid at the campus but was shifted to Jashore General Hospital when his condition deteriorated."





Sohel Rana, president of the JUST unit of the Chhatra League, said the organisation does not condone the individual actions of its members.





"Chhatra League never patronises extortionists and they [Salman and Shoheb] do not hold any post in the organisation."





After rescuing Ismail, room No. 528 has been sealed, said Provost Ashrafuzzaman Zahid. The authorities decided to suspend Salman temporarily and a notice will be published on Monday, he said.





"Disruptors have no place at this university. We have already checked on the victim in the hospital. An investigation will shed light on the incident to see if anyone else was involved. We'll take necessary action against the perpetrators," said Vice Chancellor Md Anwar Hossain.