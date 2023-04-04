Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jasmine died of cerebral haemorrhage: Autopsy report

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, April 03: The cause of death of Naogaon land office employee Sultana Jasmine, who was allegedly died in RAB custody, was mentioned as "shock due to intracranial haemorrhage" in her final autopsy report.

Dr Kofil Uddin, head of Forensic Medicine Department of Rajshahi Medical College, disclosed it to the media while talking to reporters regarding the matter.

"Jesmine died from brain haemorrhage and there is no sign that she died due to torture in RAB custody," he added.

Earlier, in the day, Rajshahi police has received the postmortem report of Sultana.

The forensic department of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) handed over the report to police on Sunday afternoon.

He said, "I have mentioned injuries in the autopsy report. There is an injury. But that injury is not enough to cause death. The cause of death is 'shock'.

The 'shock' was caused by bleeding in the brain and blood pressure. Due to bleeding in the brain, the blood vessels inside the brain have burst on one side. It ruptured not in one place, but in two places, causing haemorrhage. The woman died due to haemorrhage."

About the victim's forehead injury, the doctor said that she may have fallen due to such an event (haemorrhage) in the brain. 'Besides, it can be in some other way. I was not an eyewitness. I can't say but we got a small wound on the forehead. Its size is 2.5 centimetres, he added.

Besides, there was a swollen wound on the inner side of the right elbow. The size of which is 2 cm. It is usually time to cannulate the patient's hand to receive treatment. These two injuries are not sufficient to cause death. She died of 'shock' due to brain haemorrhage', the doctor explained.

He also said that a three-member board was formed including Dr Tajnin Jahan, the medical officer of the forensic department and lecturer Zaman Nishat Raihan. Then the autopsy was conducted.

Earlier, the hospital's Forensic Department handed over the autopsy report of Sultana Jasmine, who died on April 2, to the police.

Incidentally, RAB arrested Sultana Jasmine on her way to office on the morning of March 22 from Mukti Mor area of the city. After 12 noon that day, the family members came to know that Sultana was under treatment at Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Later she was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as her condition was critical. She died on the morning of March 24 while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The next day on March 25, the body was buried at the Naogaon Government Cemetery in the afternoon after the post-mortem.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC announces election dates for 5 city corpns
Murder case probe 'in 42 hours', HC orders IO’s suspension
Next general election will be held using ballot paper, not EVMs: EC
Oil prices soar nearly 6pc after OPEC+ output cut
Jashore univ student allegedly detained, tortured for 4hrs
Jasmine died of cerebral haemorrhage: Autopsy report
Media in BD free: Info Minister
Single entry test for all univs, classes will start at same time: Dipu


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft