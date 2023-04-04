Jasmine died of cerebral haemorrhage: Autopsy report

RAJSHAHI, April 03: The cause of death of Naogaon land office employee Sultana Jasmine, who was allegedly died in RAB custody, was mentioned as "shock due to intracranial haemorrhage" in her final autopsy report.





"Jesmine died from brain haemorrhage and there is no sign that she died due to torture in RAB custody," he added.





The forensic department of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) handed over the report to police on Sunday afternoon.





He said, "I have mentioned injuries in the autopsy report. There is an injury. But that injury is not enough to cause death. The cause of death is 'shock'.







The 'shock' was caused by bleeding in the brain and blood pressure. Due to bleeding in the brain, the blood vessels inside the brain have burst on one side. It ruptured not in one place, but in two places, causing haemorrhage. The woman died due to haemorrhage."





About the victim's forehead injury, the doctor said that she may have fallen due to such an event (haemorrhage) in the brain. 'Besides, it can be in some other way. I was not an eyewitness. I can't say but we got a small wound on the forehead. Its size is 2.5 centimetres, he added.







Besides, there was a swollen wound on the inner side of the right elbow. The size of which is 2 cm. It is usually time to cannulate the patient's hand to receive treatment. These two injuries are not sufficient to cause death. She died of 'shock' due to brain haemorrhage', the doctor explained.





He also said that a three-member board was formed including Dr Tajnin Jahan, the medical officer of the forensic department and lecturer Zaman Nishat Raihan. Then the autopsy was conducted.





Incidentally, RAB arrested Sultana Jasmine on her way to office on the morning of March 22 from Mukti Mor area of the city. After 12 noon that day, the family members came to know that Sultana was under treatment at Naogaon Sadar Hospital.







Dr Kofil Uddin, head of Forensic Medicine Department of Rajshahi Medical College, disclosed it to the media while talking to reporters regarding the matter.Later she was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as her condition was critical. She died on the morning of March 24 while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The next day on March 25, the body was buried at the Naogaon Government Cemetery in the afternoon after the post-mortem.