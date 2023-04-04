Media in BD free: Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Monday that media in Bangladesh was working freely and that the incumbent government always ensured this freedom.







"Journalists must be careful in writing news as no attack at the altar of our state and core consciousness is acceptable.







No one should be abused to make news interesting," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the iftar mahfil of Bangladesh Editors Forum at a restaurant at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Hasan Mahmud thanked the Editors Forum and said what Dainik Prothom Alo did in the name of circulating news online and through social media on the great Independence Day was irresponsible and anti-state, as the Editors Forum categorically said in its statement.





Hasan said, "We live in a multidimensional democratic society. We believe that the independent development of media is essential for the development of society and democracy.







Awami League is in favor of media freedom not only when it is in government, but also when it was in the opposition and this policy will continue in future."





"Let's work together to enable the country reach its destination," he added.





Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim was present as the guest of honour and convener of the forum Rafiqul Islam Ratan delivered the welcome address during the discussions moderated by the forum's Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder.





Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "If there is no state, the citizen does not exist. So reporting anti-state news can never be journalism, it is mal-journalism."







Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, Former President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and incumbent President Omar Farooq attended the ifter mehfil, among others.

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the chief advisor of Editors Forum, was in the chair.