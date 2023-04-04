Single entry test for all univs, classes will start at same time: Dipu

She also expressed hopes that after the HSC examination the schedule of single entrance examination will be released and classes will start at the same time in all universities.





National Testing Authority (NTA) will be constituted to conduct this admission test. She called upon the authorities concerned to prepare for the single admission test from now. She said that a committee headed by the UGC chairman would be formed soon regarding the single admission test.





She said this as the chief guest at a policy-making meeting on organising a single admission test in all universities of the country in the academic year 2023-2024.







members of the commission, Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda and Prof Dr Md Abu Taher, Additional Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department Abu Yusuf Mia and UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman were present.





Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Prof Satya Prasad Majumdar, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Prof Dr Lutful Hasan, Shahjalal Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Moshiur Rahman, President of Bangladesh University Council and Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology Md Habibur Rahman participated in the meeting and agreed on the single admission test programme.





Regarding maintaining the standard of single admission test, she said, SSC and HSC exams are being held simultaneously all over the country. There is no question about the quality of these test results. In that case, if a single admission test is conducted in the university, there will be no chance to raise any question about its quality, she thinks.





UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah said that if the admission test is held simultaneously in all universities, teaching can be started in a short period of time. Successful completion of single admission test will gain acceptance to all. He hoped that the success of the Single Admission Test would be a huge achievement in higher education.





Education Minister Dipu Moni said that a single admission test would be held in all universities of the country from the next academic year 2023-2024. The meeting was held at UGC on Monday (April 3) afternoon. UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah chaired the meeting. Commission member Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum welcomed the meeting and Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir presented concept paper on single admission test.