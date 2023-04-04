Video
Polls-time govt main concern, not EVM or ballot : Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

BNP is not interested about votes in Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) or ballot papers as they are concerned about the election time government.
  
Party's Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it at an ifter party organized by BNP in honour of representatives of political parties and civil society at Iskaton Ladies Club in the capital on Monday.

He said, "Today they said, in the next general elections they will not use EVMs. But we have no interest in this matter.

We have clearly said that, not only political parties but also whole nation is concerned about the election time government.

For which we lost our democracy and moved far away from the original spirit of freedom."

Mentioning that, "Who are not elected by the people's vote and not believe in democracy cannot stay in power illegally," Fakhrul said, "Parliament must be abolished, power should be handover to a non-partisan neutral government.

The election time neutral government will form a new election commission, under that election commission, a people's government will be established through a fair election."

He said, "Today a suffocating environment has developed across the country. Not only BNP and other political parties, general people are not safe from their torture."

"Awami League government fooling the people by overlapping their sky high corruption by so cold economic development, foreign newspapers also highlighted those issues in the same way," said Fakrul.

He said, "People of this country have never accepted dictatorship, even today the people started fighting and struggling for their rights. We believe that all political parties, organizations and individuals will participate in this fighting to claim their rights."

Among others Jatiya Party's Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Anisul Islam Mahmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid and Fakhrul Imam, Colonel (Retd) Oli Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, JSD's ?ASM ?Abdur ?Rab, ?Tania Rab, Dr. ?Redwan Ahmed, Ganoforum's Mustafa Mohsin Montu, Subrata Chowdhury, Nagrik Oikya's Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Bangladesh Syed Muhammad Ibrahim of Kalyan Party were present at the party.


