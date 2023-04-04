Video
Home Front Page

Prothom Alo reporter Shams freed on bail

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams was released from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Monday evening, five days after he was detained from his Savar house.

Subhash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail super of the prison, told the Daily Observer on Monday evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, a Dhaka court granted bail to Shamsuzzaman in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Ramna Police Station.
The court granted him bail until submission of the police report in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Noor passed the bail order upon Tk 20,000 bond with two guarantors.

Advocate Prashanto Kumar Karmaker, Advocate Ashraful Islam, Advocate Chaitanya Chandra Halder and Advocate Aminul Gani Titu moved the bail petition in the court.

The accused's lawyers argued that a minor's photo in the news was wrongly published, and later the picture was withdrawn.

On the other hand Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abduallah Abu opposed the bail prayer.

The state lawyer termed that the accused Shamsuzzaman Shams tried to demean the significant of our great achievement independence.

During the hearing, Awami League law affairs secretary Kazi Najibullah Hiru raised a question, is there crisis of food?  The news was published intentionally and motivated to undermine the independence. The government well beings were not revealed.

 Upon hearing of the both side, the court granted bail to Shamsuzzaman until submission of police report.

On Thursday another court refused to grant bail to Shams when he was produced before the court.

On Wednesday, Shams was picked up from his home in Savar by law enforcers wearing plainclothes around 4:00am, triggering widespread criticism.
He was detained less than two hours after a Juba League leader filed a DSA case with Tejgaon Police Station.

Shamsuzzaman has been made accused in two cases filed with Ramna police station and Tejgaon police station under the Digital Security Act.

Prothom Alo's editor and publisher, Matiur Rahman, an unnamed photographer and other unnamed people were also accused in the Ramna  Police Station case.

On Sunday the High Court granted anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman for six weeks in the case.


