Why not ‘Joy Bangabandhu’ with national slogan, HC asks

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking authorities concerned as to why it should not pass an order to amend a gazette to add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan.





A High Court division bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order, asking cabinet secretary, law secretary and education secretary to reply the rule within four weeks.





The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by 13 lawyers including Advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan.





"People used to chant the slogan Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu, together during our War of Liberation. Our country became independent with that same spirit. These two are not separate; these are the part of same single slogan," Advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan told newsmen.





Earlier on March 2, 2022, the government had issued a gazette notification, declaring 'Joy Bangla' as the country's national slogan. Later, on June 20 last year, a total of 11 Supreme Court lawyers sent a legal notice to concerned officials to add "Joy Bangabandhu" to the national slogan.





The notice reads: "A gazette was issued to make 'Joy Bangla' the national slogan of Bangladesh. But looking at Bangladesh's history, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paved the way for the liberation of this country through a war. So 'Joy Bangla' without 'Joy Bangabandhu' should not be used as the national slogan."





Later, a writ petition was filed with the HC seeking its order to include 'Joy Bangabandhu' to the national slogan of Bangladesh 'Joy Bangla'. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Monday issued the rule.