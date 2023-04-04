Nat’l Committee demands motorcycle ban on highways for 9 days during Eid

The National Committee to protect shipping, roads and railways on Monday demanded a ban on motorcycle movement on all highways for at least 9 days before, during and after Eid.





The organisation also called to stop the movement of three-wheelers and charging extra bus fare on all inter-district roads, including highways, during Eid journey.





In a statement, the committee's President Haji Mohammad Shahid Mia and its General Secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made the call.





Besides, leaders of the civic organisation demanded to stop the movement of unregistered, defective and unauthorized vehicles on all roads and highways of the country.





They also urged Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to strengthen the operation of mobile court and law enforcement agencies, including police, to implement these demands.





Emphasizing safe and hassle-free Eid journey, the statement said that the number of motorcycle accidents across the country has increased at a geometric rate. Motorcycle accidents accounted for more than 40 per cent of all road crashes last year. There is a fear of more mishaps during Eid season due to the long-distance commute on these two-wheelers.