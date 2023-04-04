BD-France ties expanded further towards strategic, objective dimension: PM Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said relationship between Bangladesh and France has expanded further towards a strategic and objective dimension - guided by common goals of sustainable development.





"France has always been a trusted partner of Bangladesh, and this partnership has expanded further towards a strategic and objective dimension guided by our common goals of sustainable development," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while the newly appointed French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.





The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the growing relationship - with cooperation in various fields over the last five decades, on the path set up by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Referring to Cox's Bazar airport, the PM told the French ambassador that the government is transforming it into an international hub for refilling and linking Asia and Europe.





While talking about Rohingya crisis, the Prime Minister said, the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals sheltered in Bangladesh have to return to their homeland as they have become a burden for the country.





The newly appointed ambassador to Bangladesh said that France is keen to promote cooperation with Bangladesh particularly in the areas of aviation, aerospace and maritime security for mutual benefits.





In this regard, Masdupuy said her country is interested to construct a second satellite for Bangladesh.





Pointing out the issue of climate change, the envoy said, France has been working on this issue including adaptation and can share their experience with Bangladesh.





During the meeting, the Prime Minister recalled her visit to France in November 2021 and her fruitful talks with President Emanuel Macron in Paris.





Sheikh Hasina also thanked the French President for inviting her to attend the Climate Summit, to be held in Paris on June 22-23.





Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present at the meeting. �UNB