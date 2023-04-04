Govt blacklists Poton for embezzling fertilizer

Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton, a former lawmaker of ruling Awami League from Narsingdi, has been blacklisted in connection with embezzlement of fertilizer of Tk 582 crore of the government. In future, he will not be able to participate in any tenders in the agricultural or industrial sector.







The process of taking legal actions against Poton has already started, said Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque.





While briefing media after the meeting of National Coordination and Advisory Committee on Fertilizers held on Monday, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, also Chairman of the committee, said, "We have blacklisted him.







He cannot participate in any of our tenders. Action against him is definitely underway."





"On the contrary, he filed a case against us. I cannot understand, how the court has ruled in their favour even after such an occurrence," he added.