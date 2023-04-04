Sister of US citizen AL Hindi seeks CAAB’s interference to take action against Gulf Air

Tala Elhendi Josephano, a US citizen and sister of the deceased pilot Yousef Hassan Al Hindi, a Gulf Air pilot, demanded to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to take action against the Gulf Air for negligence of her brother's treatment.







She made the demand at a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday. Elhendi's lawyer Barrister Saqib Mahbub was also present at the press conference.





Speaking at the press conference she said, "Yousuf Hasan was taken to the emergency department of United Hospital on December 12, 2022 at 4:00am. At the hospital he suffered four consecutive cardiac arrests and on December 15 Yusuf died around 12 noon."







Elhendi said, "When my brother's dead body arrived in USA, the Gulf Air staff did not show the medical report to the local doctors. That is why we are sure that there was an evil motive behind it and they were trying to hide the reason behind the death of my brother."





She said, "Gulf Air hastily buried my brother's dead body without finding the proper reason behind his death."