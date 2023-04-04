Tk 254.76cr proposed as consultancy fee

The Railway Ministry has proposed to set consulting fee for 'Dual Gauge Conversion of Chattogram-Dohajari Meter Gauge Railway at Tk 254.76 crore.







The project proposal has been sent to the Physical Infrastructure Department of the Planning Commission for approval.







A meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) will be held on Sunday on the proposal.







The PEC meeting will be chaired by the member of the physical infrastructure department of the commission (secretary) Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian.





According to the Planning Commission, the total cost of implementing the project will be Tk 7,073.54 crore.







Out of this, Tk 3,008 crore will be spent from the government's fund and Tk 4,065 crore would be provided by Asian Development Bank (ADB) as loan.





Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) Secretary Abul Kashem Mohiuddin told the Daily Observer, "In fact, some development aid organisations have certain requirements for hiring consultants. For taking low interest loans we have to follow several rules.







In some projects, the cost of consultancy higher. It is a technical matter. It is not appropriate to comment on the project. But development aid agencies don't want to admit that we have capabilities. We want to get out of the trap of these rules."





According to sources, the railway is being gradually converted to dual gauge to increase regional connectivity in the growing economic context of the country.





The meter gauge railway from Chittagong to Dohazari, will be upgraded to dual gauge under the project.







Besides, chord line from Faujdarhat will be added to Sholashar Railway Station.







A chord line will also be constructed from Dhaka to Comilla. As a result, direct railway will be established between Cox's Bazar and Dhaka via Chattogram.







According to Bangladesh Railway (BR) sources, as Chittagong station is the last destination of trains coming from all over the country including Dhaka, there will be delays for trains going to Cox's Bazar.





For this reason, efforts are underway to construct a chord line of about six km from Faujdarhat to connect it with the Sholashar station under the project.





BR is conducting feasibility of the project.





About 99.3km of rail line would be laid from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and 28.96 km from Ramu to Ghumdhum under the project.





Under it, 127.66 km of single line will be laid with dual gauge tracks, to link it with the Trans Asian Railway, later.







Connectivity with the tourist city of Cox's Bazar will increase after development of railway communication.







The Ministry of Railways said that if the project is implemented, the under construction Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail corridor will be connected with the Dhaka-Chattogram rail corridor.





It would enable tourists to travel from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar without any break.







The project is designed to facilitate high speed, safe, eco-friendly and cost-effective travel.







Travel time will be reduced by about 60 per cent. Now, one oil car and two passenger trains ply between Chattogram and Dohajari.





If the project is implemented, it will be possible to run 52 trains.





Former lead economist of the World Bank Dhaka office Dr Zahid Hossain said, in the field of mentoring, a country must develop its own skills.







In the backdrop of constantly changing the international scenario, competent consultants in various sectors should be created by Bangladesh after years of independence.





He said that the big question is why the proposed project would require a consultant.





It should be done by the Local Government Engineering Department's institutional capacity.







It is said that there pressure to hire consultants when loans are taken from overseas sources.







But to what extent this is true should be checked.