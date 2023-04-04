Workshop on ‘Violence Against Children, Women’ held at Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 3: Workshop on 'Prevention of Harmful Practices and Violence Against Children and Women' orgsnised by Accelerating Protection for Children (APC) Project and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) held at Radisson Blu Chattogram on Monday.





Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman was present as chief guest on the occasion.





Child Protection Manager of UNICEF Bangladesh Elisa Calpona and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs S M Latif, PD, APC Project were present as special guests