Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Workshop on ‘Violence Against Children, Women’ held at Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 3: Workshop on 'Prevention of Harmful Practices and Violence Against Children and Women' orgsnised by Accelerating Protection for Children (APC) Project and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) held at Radisson Blu Chattogram on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman was present as chief guest on the occasion.

Child Protection Manager of UNICEF Bangladesh Elisa Calpona and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs S M Latif, PD, APC Project were present as special guests



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on ‘Violence Against Children, Women’ held at Ctg
C-19: BD reports 7 more cases
Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 per cent: Hasan
RAB arrests fugitive accused in kidnap-rape case from Uttara
Two new dengue patients hospitalised
Death anniv
Rocket steamer service suspended for 6 months in Chandpur
Police rescue kidnapped girl, arrest the kidnapper


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft