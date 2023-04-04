C-19: BD reports 7 more cases

Bangladesh reported seven more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.





With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,085, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.





The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.50 per cent against the tests of 1404 samples.





The death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent and 98.41 per cent, respectively. �UNB