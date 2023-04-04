Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 per cent: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 per cent: Hasan

Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 per cent: Hasan

Information and Communication Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that the country's poverty rate has come down to 16 percent from over 20 percent of the total population.

"Our per capita income has surpassed that of India. We are the 35th country in terms of GDP in the world and our economy has ranked 31st in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP)," he said.

Dr Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at Jahir Raihan Color Lab Auditorium of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the city, marking the National Film Day.

Bangladesh is now a bigger economic country than Malaysia in terms of GDP and in the next few years the country will be the 27th economy in the globe, he said.

Earlier, the information minister started the day's programme by placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on BFDC premises. Subsequently, he joined the rally with film artistes and co-artistes and inaugurated the day's events by releasing pigeons and balloons.

Film actresses Rojina and Anjana, Film Director Kazi Hayat and BFDC Managing Director Nujhat Yeasmin joined the rally, among others.

Noting that day by day the country's economic condition is improving, Dr Hasan said, "Along with tangible or infrastructural development, the people need spiritual development too while films can play a role in developing this spiritualism".

Stressing on making such films so that the people can watch those with their families, the information minister said, the films should play a role in the building the country, society and state, and open the third eye of the people apart from giving entertainment.

"Then those movies will be able to play a role in building the country, society and state, awakening the state and reaching the country to the position dreamt by Bangabandhu along with giving entertainment," he added.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on ‘Violence Against Children, Women’ held at Ctg
C-19: BD reports 7 more cases
Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 per cent: Hasan
RAB arrests fugitive accused in kidnap-rape case from Uttara
Two new dengue patients hospitalised
Death anniv
Rocket steamer service suspended for 6 months in Chandpur
Police rescue kidnapped girl, arrest the kidnapper


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft