Death anniv The 18th death anniversary of Abdul Mannan, one of the organizers of the Liberation War and one of the architects of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, will be observed today.





Marking the day, Abdul Manna Memorial Council has taken elaborate programme including Quran reciting, doa mahfil, Kangalivoj and Iftar mahfil at Dhaka and Tangail city.





Abdul Mannan played a vital role as a close political companion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in every movement and struggle for the establishment of Bangalis rights, starting from the great language movement.







Besides, he was Bangabandhu's trusted companion, one of the organizers of the Liberation War, successful former Home and Health Minister of Bangabandhu's cabinet. He was a Presidium Member of Awami League and founding President of Tangail district Awami League.