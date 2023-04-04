Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rocket steamer service suspended for 6 months in Chandpur

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

CHANDPUR, Mar 3: Rocket Steamer Service, an iconic means of transportation in the Bangladesh, has been suspended in Chandpur for the past six months, causing substantial inconvenience to travelers, especially the low-income ones.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) operated the steamer service on different routes with steamers named PS Mashood (1926), PS Ostrich (1929), PS Lepcha (1938), PS Turn (1950), and MV Shela (1951) .

The Rocket Steamer Service has been suspended since October 2022, and it was decided that it would operate only on special occasions such as Eid and other important festivals.

Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Deputy Director of Chandpur BIWTC, said that he did not have the exact details regarding why the Rocket Steamer Service has been suspended in Chandpur. He suggested that the head office would be able to provide the necessary information.

According to some BIWTC staff who sought anonymity, the decrease in the number of passengers due to the opening of the Padma Bridge led to the suspension of the service.

The impact of this decision has been significant, particularly for Chandpur passengers who relied on the steamer as their primary mode of transportation to and from their home and rail station.

The scenario at the Chandpur Rocket Steamer Ghat bleak, with numerous stores closed and the area becoming filthy and littered.

This decision of suspending steamer service has become as a blow to many travelers who rely on the service for daily commutes and tourist purposes.

If the rocket steamer services had been resumed in coordination with Chattogram and Sylhet train timings for the upcoming Eid, hundreds of thousands of passengers would have had an easier and more comfortable Eid trip, according to many regular commuters.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on ‘Violence Against Children, Women’ held at Ctg
C-19: BD reports 7 more cases
Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 per cent: Hasan
RAB arrests fugitive accused in kidnap-rape case from Uttara
Two new dengue patients hospitalised
Death anniv
Rocket steamer service suspended for 6 months in Chandpur
Police rescue kidnapped girl, arrest the kidnapper


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft