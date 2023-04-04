Video
Police rescue kidnapped girl, arrest the kidnapper

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

MANIKGANJ, Apr 3: Detective Branch (DB) of Manikganj police has arrested an alleged kidnapper and rescued a kidnapped girl from Balipara village under Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district at the early hours on Monday.

The victim was identified as Swapna Akter, 15, a student of Kellai Munsur Uddin High School and daughter of Md. Masud Sheikh of village Diail under Ghior Upazila of the district. She had been missing since March 16 when she went out for her school.

Mother of the victim Rijia Begum filed a case with Ghior Police Station under Women and Child Repression Prevention Act on April 2.

Following the case, Manikganj DB Police led by S I Abul Kalam conducted a drive at Trishal area and rescued the victim at about 3:00am on Monday and arrested the alleged kidnapper Md. Robiul Mia, 20, son of Md. Siddique of Garadia village under Singair Upazila of the district.     �BSS


