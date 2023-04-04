Digital Security Act keeps choking freedom of press



Three separate disturbing incidents have stunned us as well as the nation.



First, arresting of 2 journalists of a prominent Bengali newspaper and second , the mysterious death of a land office female employee under RAB custody have once again placed the offensive Digital Security Act - 2018 (DSA) under the spotlight.



However, Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman on Sunday sought anticipatory bail from the High Court in a case filed against him under the Digital Security Act. Simultaneously, reporter Samsuzzaman Shams working for the same newspaper was also produced before a Dhaka court on Thursday and then sent to jail in a case filed under the same controversial Act. His bail petition was outright rejected.



These two incidents have resulted in widespread condemnations from journalist associations, rights and professional bodies at home and abroad. Moreover, the US State Department has expressed deep concern over the Bangladesh government's use of the draconian law.



Both journalists have been reportedly accused for using print, online, and electronic media to smear global image and reputation of the state, according to respective FIRs (First Information Report). The FIRs also mentioned that the accused were involved spreading falsehood on purpose to deteriorate law and order as the cases were largely filed under sections 25, 31 and 35 of the DSA.



Having scrutinised FIR complains in details, published media reports and the DSA sections used in this regard, we not only spotted contradictions and ambiguity, but also manifested abuse of the draconian law by law enforcement agencies.



The DSA - 2018 has so far served dictatorial interests by choking freedom of press and expression in the country and to a greater extent has prevented the media from operating with freedom. Now is the time to reform or suspend it before it does even greater harm to the media sector and journalists.



Though the law minister had previously assured to introduce necessary amendments to close all loopholes from misusing the law and made a commitment to refrain from its arbitrary application on journalists, but the recent back-to-back cases have once again delivered a severe blow to the newspaper industry as well as the freedom of expression.



We once again reiterate our demand for immediate withdrawal of all DSA cases filed against journalists, including the latest two victims.



At the same time, we demand to know the actual causes of brain haemorrhage suffered by late Sulatana Jasmine which ultimately resulted in her untimed demise while she was in custody under RAB -5. Her CT scan report found multiple intracranial bleeds in her head coupled with external bruises.



RAB's customary explanation has been that the victim 'frequently fell ill in custody'. The question automatically arises, why do arrestees so habitually fall ill, incur accidental injuries or suffer from fatal health problems abruptly while in RAB custody?



