Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:07 AM
Home Editorial

Road accident fatalities and our fate

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Road accidents have taking an alarming rise in Bangladesh. Older, younger, male, female and even children are never guaranteed to reach their destinations.

I think people do not die by accident; rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconsciously. So, there should be taken some crucial measurements, such as: all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; education qualifications of drivers should be increased, drunken drivers must be punished and given proper training, ensure the proper traffic system, whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights.

In most cases, the earning member number is one or two in a family; if they become disabled, that really makes the family paralysed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.

Sadia Khanom
Student, Jagannath University


