Road accident fatalities and our fate

Dear Sir



Road accidents have taking an alarming rise in Bangladesh. Older, younger, male, female and even children are never guaranteed to reach their destinations.



I think people do not die by accident; rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconsciously. So, there should be taken some crucial measurements, such as: all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; education qualifications of drivers should be increased, drunken drivers must be punished and given proper training, ensure the proper traffic system, whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights.



In most cases, the earning member number is one or two in a family; if they become disabled, that really makes the family paralysed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.



Sadia Khanom

Student, Jagannath University



