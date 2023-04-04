

A circular economy model for developing countries



This model not only pollutes the environment, but it also results in massive waste and inefficient resource use. The circular economy model, on the other hand, entails waste production, consumption, and disposal in order to recycle it for future production, and it is primarily guided by the Recycling, Reduce, and Reuse concept. As a result, the circular economy model is one of the most environmentally friendly and long-term development strategies.

Furthermore, transitioning to circular economy provides opportunities to eradicate poverty. A circular economy makes it possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because it replaces production with sufficiency, reuses what we can, recycles what cannot be reused, repairs what is broken, and remanufactures what cannot be repaired.

According to a UNEP report, natural resource extraction has increased three times in the last 40 years. According to UNEP, if the resources are used wisely, they could add $2 trillion to the global economy by 2050. Furthermore, circular economy practice can be linked to some of the SDG goals, including SDG-6 (Clean Water & Sanitation), SDG-7 (Affordable Clean Energy), SDG-12 (Responsible Consumption & Production), and SDG-15 (Life on Land).



Companies in this system provide services rather than sell physical goods. According to the IQAir 2020, World Air Quality Report, we look at Bangladesh's environmental status in the context of fine particle air pollution. Bangladesh is listed as the world's most polluted country, with pollution six times the World Health Organisation's recommended level. According to the World Health Organisation, non-communicable diseases killed 572,600 people in Bangladesh in 2018, with air pollution being the leading cause. Furthermore, according to the World Bank's World Development Indicators report, CO2 emissions in Bangladesh (metric tons per capita) have been steadily increasing with a positive slope. In 1976, the value was 0.0777; in 2016, it had risen dramatically to 0.533 (608 times higher than in 1976).



It ought to be noted to emphasise that Southeast Asia's ongoing urbanisation process is unsustainable. In Bangladesh, rising rural-urban migration as a result of the existing rural-urban divide has resulted in an increase in urban population. Several studies have found a positive relationship between urbanisation and environmental pollution, concluding that the urbanisation factor is to blame for the environmental problem. It leads to difficulties with water supply, solid waste management, waste disposal, traffic congestion, noise pollution, and water logging. Furthermore, the acceleration of economic growth caused by urbanisation increases energy consumption, resulting in increased pollution. In addition, according to Trading Economics, the unemployment rate in Bangladesh is expected to be 4.2% in 2020. Bangladesh, as a developing country with a demographic dividend, needs to create job opportunities.



Furthermore, in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, Bangladesh requires long-term industrial development and input resources. In such cases, the circular economy model, which uses the 3Rs (Recycle, Reduce, and Reuse) concept as a guiding value for putting circular economy into practice, may be a more viable option. As a result, scientific research on the current state of the environment and the application of the circular economy model is an urgent requirement for Bangladesh to achieve the SDGs. The number of studies we have on the concept of circular economy in developing countries, particularly Bangladesh, is quite limited.



However, several public and private universities in Bangladesh have recently collaborated on a research project involving the circular economy in the Bangladesh garment industry. The circular economy has the potential to reduce the use of virgin raw materials and waste, resulting in positive effects not only on the environment but also on previously untapped sources of usable materials. In order to establish a sustainable circular economic model, a value chain must be created by implementing a digitally equipped process aligned with a better business model. Because the primary goal is to use materials for as long as possible, more innovation, including business model innovation, is required. To transition from the traditional to the circular economy, more technological adaptation for the digitally equipped business system is required.



To adopt a large-scale circular economy, an open mindset is unquestionably required to accept changes that contradict the built-in traditional and consumerist attitudes that exist today. Thought leadership from relevant actors is critical for increasing acceptance of researchers' new ideas. The private sector is the key source of economic growth, as well as the largest consumer of Bangladesh's resources.



Cooperation between the public and private sectors is essential for transforming challenges into opportunities at the national, regional, and global levels. At the end of the day, a shift towards a circular economy is essentially a call to understand Mother Nature and her limited supply of resources, which is largely ignored in our modern way of life. It is time for us to close this resource gap by redesigning and reengineering economic and business models in a resilient and sustainable manner, while keeping in mind that environmental and societal benefits must be an integral part of our economic system.

The writer graduated from School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology



