Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

World Autism Awareness Day

Saima Wazed’s role in supporting autistic children

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
SHAMSUL HUDA

Saima Wazed’s role in supporting autistic children

Saima Wazed’s role in supporting autistic children

When we utter the word "Autism", something strikes our mind. That is the name of our Prime Minister's adorable daughter, Saima Wazed Putul who has been relentlessly working as an internationally renowned expert on autism and the President of the Bangladesh National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders.

Her ubiquity in various autism related programs and events every now and then and her continued endeavours to create awareness among people have largely helped erase a stigma attached to the autistic children in our society and recognize their dormant talents both at home and abroad.

Autistic children are generally ignored at best and at worst ostracized worldwide. But we could easily understand how intelligent the autistic children are from a quote of a renowned professor: "Who do you think made the first stone spears?

 The Asperger guy. If you were to get rid of all the autism genetics, there would be no more Silicon Valley."  This was exactly said by Dr. Temple Grandin, a prominent author and speaker on both autism and animal behaviour and a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.

Yesterday, April 3 was the World Autism Awareness Day. The occasion has been acknowledged and approved by the United Nations General Assembly's Day of Observance since 2008. The day aims to put a spotlight on the hurdles that children and other people with autism face every day. Autism has become a global health issue that has been increasingly gaining more understanding and the day's activities are planned every year to further develop knowledge of children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

What's more, World Autism Awareness Day goes one step further to celebrate the unique talents of those with autism, while putting a huge focus on the warm embrace and welcome that these skills deserve through community events around the globe.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder characterized by behavioural and communicational problems that impact a person's ability to navigate social interactions and also causes repetitive and restricted behaviour. The first historical appearance of the word "Autism" was made in 1911 by the psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler, who used the term to describe a specific cluster of symptoms that were considered simple symptoms of schizophrenia.

To establish the rights of autistic people, the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) adopted in 2015 focused on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities for all as the foundation for improving people's lives and reducing inequalities. Its specific targets refer to the need to ensure "equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for persons with disabilities and building and upgrading education facilities that are disability sensitive. According to a study, there are around 168 million autistic people mostly children across the world.

Saima Wazed’s role in supporting autistic children

Saima Wazed’s role in supporting autistic children

In Bangladesh, an estimated 300,000 children are affected with autism.  One in every 94 boys and one in every 150 girls are likely to suffer from autism. As per a study by the Ministry of Social Welfare of Bangladesh, autism is prevalent among 3% of the total population.

 To alleviate the sufferings of autistic people, Saima Wazed has been working tirelessly for the last 15 years. Her aim is to de-stigmatize and transform the lives of children with special needs and their families and enable them to lead successful, happy and meaningful lives in an inclusive society.

Saima Wazed is an expert on neurodevelopment disorders and mental health and an accomplished speaker and author. A licensed school psychologist, she was appointed as WHO's Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in South-East Asia region in 2017. Her relentless efforts have led to adoption of an International Declaration on Autism and 3 international resolutions on autism. In 2013, she was the designated speaker for the government of Bangladesh at the Special High Level Event on Disabilities at the United Nations General Assembly, New York. In 2014 she was the first recipient of Excellence in Public Health Award by WHO-SEARO, and in 2015, she was made WHO-SEARO's Regional Champion for Autism.

Saima Wazed is the beacon of hopes for the autistic children not only in Bangladesh but also across the world. We believe that people suffering from autism would get great benefits from her leadership and persistent efforts to integrate themselves into the mainstream society.
The writer is a senior journalist


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Misinformation may form grave challenge for the national elections
A circular economy model for developing countries
Saima Wazed’s role in supporting autistic children
Women empowerment by eliminating gender inequality
Biden-Netanyahu disagreement will not change policies
US acknowledges Bangladesh through a resolution
Way forward to India-Bangladesh trade ties
Every human can make a difference in fight to cut waste


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft