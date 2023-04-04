Women empowerment by eliminating gender inequality

Women's empowerment is one of the most discussed topics in the present world. Earlier, the concept was predominantly employed in political contexts. It has now joined the battle to create a world free of gender inequality. Considering this, the moment has come for women's empowerment. Women and men are not seen separately in the professional area that is keeping up with the trends. Women, on the other hand, are one step ahead. Women increasingly do the labour formerly thought to be done solely by males.



Empowerment of Women and gender equality are two sides of the same coin. Gender equality is a fundamental human right that has been recognized in international treaties and agreements, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Gender equality is essential to ensure that women have equal access to resources, opportunities, and decision-making power. Despite this, gender inequality remains a persistent and pervasive issue in many countries.



Along with industrialization, urbanization, education, and better living conditions, a feeling of individualism has arisen. Women are increasingly seen as the "gateway to development." Considering that the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women was established in 1979 to address gender inequality. In addition to its establishment, all signatories to the Charter are required to design and implement women's development initiatives.



The empowerment of women is crucial for the development of any society, and Bangladesh is no exception. Despite being a country with a predominantly patriarchal society, Bangladesh has made significant progress in empowering women in recent years. One of the most effective ways to empower women is through the elimination of gender inequality.



Gender inequality has been a pervasive issue in Bangladesh for decades. Women have long been denied equal rights and opportunities in various aspects of life, including education, employment, and politics. However, the government of Bangladesh has taken significant steps towards eliminating gender inequality in recent years, and these efforts have borne fruit.



Women's advancement in Bangladesh has been overwhelming nowadays. According to government statistics, 62% of women in the country are now engaged in income-generating activities. This is far greater than in many developing countries. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Bangladesh is the most gender-equal country among South Asian Countries. With 71.4% of the gender gap bridged in 2022, Bangladesh ranked 71 in the world.



We are now in a time when women are contributing to all important aspects of the state. Head of Government, Leader of the Opposition, Speaker of the Parliament, high-ranking government officials, aviators, and women in all fields, starting from the business. Now women are also coming forward to conquer the sea. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) statistical bulletin of June2022 (published in July), clearly states that the literacy rate of people over 15 years of age in the country is 75.6%. The enrolment rate for women in this age group is 73%. On the other hand, the data of the latest labour survey says that about 38% of the total working citizens of the country are women. Majority of working women are, however, engaged in the garment sector. A large part is also engaged in agriculture sector.



Apart from this, the participation of women in the service sector has increased at a significant rate. Women's participation has increased in various government departments including administration. As of February this year, 10 women are among 77 secretaries, 83 women among 511 additional secretaries, 81 women among 636 joint secretaries, 349 women among 695 deputy secretaries, 454 women among assistant secretaries and 472 women among 1 thousand 528 assistant secretaries. In local administration, 10 women are holding the position of Deputy Commissioner in 64 districts of the country.



Currently, there are 15 thousand 163 women working in Bangladesh Police - which is 7.09% of the total members. At present there are two DIGs, two Additional DIGs, 71 Superintendents of Police, 109 Additional Superintendents of Police and 100 Assistant Superintendents of Police. Bangladesh has also taken steps to promote women's participation in politics. The country has implemented quotas for women's representation in local government bodies, and this has resulted in a significant increase in women's participation in politics at the grassroots level. Meanwhile, along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there are four women ministers in the 47-member cabinet. Among the 25 full ministers, one is a minister, one is a state minister and one is a deputy minister. In the still reserved seats in the National Assembly, women are still nominated through elected parliamentarians.



The first of the three priorities for women's empowerment in South Asia is integrated development, the key to family and social development is women's development, the second is economic development, raising awareness about the issues that make women inferior and the third is increasing overall awareness in the development process means that women can evaluate themselves.



Bangladesh is now a middle-income developing and stable economy. Women are directly connected to the national economy. According to World Bank Report, approximately 80% of the garment industry workers are women, the main source of foreign exchange, and women entrepreneurs are also making ground breaking contributions to Bangladesh's economy.



Rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has said, "Whatever great creation in the world is eternally beneficial, half of it is done by women, and half of by men." Respecting the poet, we're expressing that in some cases women are fulfilling more than half of the responsibility for their development.



However, the one who is carrying the flag, under whose flag the women gathered in the tide of development, is the head of our government, Sheikh Hasina. In order to make women stand on the path of progress, she has made arrangements for the provision of free education and free textbooks for women till graduation.



Besides, various plans have been adopted under her direction to take Bangladesh forward on the basis of equality of men and women. Among them are widow allowance, maternity leave, and allowance, training in various trades for women's self-employment, and participation in income-generating activities. For this, besides micro-credit projects, various activities have been spread in remote villages to develop leadership qualities and human values as good citizens. As a result, Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world in terms of women's political empowerment.



Despite these achievements, there is still much work to be done to promote gender equality and empower women in Bangladesh. Women continue to face various forms of discrimination, including violence and harassment, and the gender pay gap remains significant. However, the progress made so far demonstrates the government's commitment to promoting gender equality and provides hope for a more equitable and just society for women in Bangladesh.



In light of all the past successes and challenges, it's time to move on. Bangladesh's Constitution is committed to building a society based on equality between men and women. With this in mind, non-discriminatory engagement of men and women in all fields of development must continue under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the successful statesman, and daughter of Bangabandhu. We will be able to transform from a developing country to a developed one in a very short period of time if all the men and women can dedicate to creating a society without gender disparity. In this way, we can be part of the dream of the father of the nation, the pride of building a beautiful, harmonious and prosperous Bangladesh!

Md Ashikur Rahman and Anupom Sarker, postgraduate student, Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



