Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:07 AM
Controlling sound pollution in Gaibandha stressed

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 3: Speakers in a function in the district underscored the need for controlling sound pollution to keep the people free from all sorts of health hazards.

"Sound or noise pollution causes a number of hearing problems. High levels of noise damage the eardrums and sometimes even cause loss of hearing.

Similarly, it reduces the ear sensitivity to the sounds that the human body requires to regulate our rhythm of the body. Moreover, it also affects our psychological health," they also said.

They made the observations while speaking at a meeting on sound pollution and its remedy at the auditorium of Abolamban, a voluntary organization, on Sunday.

Presided over by Professor Jahurul Qaiyum, convener of the organization, the function was also addressed, among others, by President of District Unit of Paribesh Andolon Waziur Rahman Raphel, Convener of Nagarik Mancha Advocate Sirajul Islam, Cultural Personality Debashis Das Debu, Head of Agriculture and Environment Unit of RDRS Bangladesh Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza, retired teacher Razjit Sarker, and human rights activists Anjali Rani Debi, Mita Haque, Golam Rabbani Musa and Munir Hossain Sweet.

Member Secretary of Jana Uddyog, a social platform, Probir Chakrabartee moderated the meeting. 

The speakers in their speech said the sound pollution has become a major concern for the general people because it has already exceeded the tolerance level.

Because of this sound or noise pollution, millions of people in the country are exposed to a number of health risks -- from deafness to heart attack," they added.

In this context, the speakers emphasised on creating awareness on controlling sound pollution among all section of people of the society to have a better environment.

Earlier, a keynote paper on the subject was presented by Uttam Debgupta, a physician, who urged all to be careful and serious about the sound pollution.

A good number of social workers, NGO activists, human rights activists, town elite and mass media men participated in the meeting.


