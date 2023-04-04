Students get tabs in districts

Tabs have been distributed among the students in two districts- Kishoreganj and Gaibandha.







KISHOREGANJ: Tabs were distributed among 210 students of 35 educational institutions in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Monday.







Pakundia Upazila administration and Statistics Department jointly organized the programme.







Pakundia Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Rafiqul Islam Renu was present as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rojlin Shahid Chowdhury presided over the distribution programme.





Upazila Education Officer SM Saiful Islam, Pakundia Government High School Headmaster Afson Uddin Manik, Statistics Officer Umar Faruq and Junior Statistics Officer Taslima Akter Lucky, among others, were also present during the distribution.





GAIBANDHA: Tabs were distributed among the meritorious students of class nine and class ten of high schools and madrasas in the district as recognition to their brilliant results.







The tabs were provided to the students as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







District and Upazila Statistics Offices organized the programme in cooperation with the district and upazila administrations and education offices.







On Tuesday, the tabs were distributed among the students of class nine and ten of Gobindaganj Upazila, who secured first, second and third positions in the classes.







Engineer Monwar Hossain Chowdhury, MP, formally inaugurated the tab distribution activity in a function held in the Upazila Parishad conference room as the chief guest while Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan was present as the special guest.







Upazila Secondary Education Officer Shah Alam Parvez, Upazila Statistics Officer Poritosh Sharma and Head Teacher Rezaul Islam, among others, also addressed the function.







Engineer Monwar Hossain Chowdhury, MP, in his speech said the country has been turned into digital one in 2021 under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Now, the people of the country are enjoying the benefit of digitised Bangladesh, he added.





He also advised the students to acquire knowledge through using the tabs properly during the age of globalisation to face the 21st century.







After getting tabs, the students thanked the Prime Minister and expressed their gratefulness to her for providing them with tabs as her gift, which would help inspire to gain academic and general knowledge properly.







A good number of students, teachers, guardians, public representatives and local elites were also present on the occasion.







Deputy Director of District Statistics Office Enamul Haque said more than 2,100 tabs would be distributed to the meritorious students of high schools and madrasas of seven upazilas of the district under the Population Census and Household Census Project-2021.







Of them, 492 tabs were distributed among the students of 82 secondary institutions of the upazila, he mentioned.