Pirojpur Puja Udjapan Parishad gets new body

PIROJPUR, Apr 3: The new executive committee of District Unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad has been formed recently.





Sukurajan Bepary and Dola Guha have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively for the next two years.







A total 81-member executive committee of the parishad includes one president seven vice-presidents, one GS, three joint GSs, one treasurer, one organizing secretary, 24 departmental secretaries and assistant secretaries, and the remaining 45 are executive members.





Central Committee President of the organization GL Bhaowmick and its GS Professor Dr Chandra Shekhar Poddar approved the committee.