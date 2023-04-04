Seven men murdered in five districts

Seven men have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Netrakona and Jashore, in recent times.





NATORE: A man has been allegedly killed by his rivals in a clash over land in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 45, a resident of Kalikapur Village of the upazila.





He died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at around 10:30 am while undergoing treatment.





Earlier, on Sunday evening, a clash in between two groups of villagers took place in Chhota Kalikapur Village under Chamari Union of the upazila over a land dispute. Three people were seriously injured at that time.





Injured Shahidul Islam, 40, and Chhabiran Begum, 38, of the same area have been admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital.







Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya young man was allegedly shot and hacked to death by miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Sunday.





The incident took place at Rohingya Camp No. 8 West Block at around 3:30 am.





The deceased was identified as Sayed Alam, 40, son of Noor Islam, a resident of the camp.





Quoting the deceased's family members, Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a group of 8 to 10 miscreants forcibly took Sayed out of the house and opened fire on him. Then, the miscreants confirmed his death by slitting his throat.





Being informed, with the help of Armed Police Battalion members, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





NOAKHALI: Two Bangladeshi nationals have been murdered in separate incidents in Johannesburg of South Africa in a week.





The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sohag, son of Kobbat Mia of Najarpur Village under Nateshwar Union in Sonaimuri Upazila, and Bilas, hailed from Nazirpur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila of the district.





It was known that a group of miscreants equipped with firearms intruded the shop of Sohag after iftari on Saturday, and opened fire at Sohag and his four co-workers.







The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital, where Sohag succumbed to his injuries.







Earlier, Bilas was shot to death by miscreants in his shop in Johannesburg City of South Africa a week back.







It was known that a group of miscreants entered his shop equipped with firearms, and tried to loot valuables.







As Bilas protested looting at that time, the miscreants opened fire at him.







Begumganj Upazila Parishad Acting Chairman Nur Hossain Masud confirmed the matter and sought help from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to bring the bodies of the expatriate back to the country soon.







NETRAKONA: A person was shot to death and another sustained bullet injuries in Border Guard Bangladesh's (BGB) firing along Baromari border in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 30, son of Abdul Barek, a resident of Laxmipur Village.





Injured Jahidul Islam, 38, son of Jayedul Islam, is undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.





It was learnt that the Aminul and Jahidul are the member of a smuggling gang.





Getting information that betel nut were smuggling illegally to India through the border on Friday night, a patrol team of BGB conducted a drive there.





Then a clash ensued between the BGB team and the gang members. The BGB men started firing for self-defence as the gang members attacked them with weapons, which left Aminul dead on the spot.





BGB-31 Lt Col Md Arifur Rahman said, "The BGB men strengthened their patrolling getting information that contraband being smuggled through the border. Sensing their presence, the gang members attacked on the BGB members, which left a BGB person injured. Later on, the patrol team opened fire on the gang for self-defence."





JASHORE: Two persons were stabbed to death in separate incidents in the district on Friday.





A 25-year-old youth Yunus Ali was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother over a family feud in Ghurulia Village of Sadar Upazila at around 7:30pm.





According to locals and the deceased's family members, younger brother of the deceased Yusuf locked into an altercation with his sister-in-law Suriya at around 7pm and one stage of the quarrel, he stabbed his brother's chest with a knife.





The injured was rescued and taken to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Yunus dead.







Locals said Yusuf is a drug addict and used to stalk his brother's wife. He might have killed his brother over the issue.





Meanwhile, a teenager was stabbed to death by the members of a juvenile gang in the district town.





The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan, 17.





OC of Jashore Detective Branch of Police Rupan Kumar Sarker said Nahid used to work with his elder brother Borhan at a motor parts shop on RN Road in the town.





Quoting the locals, he further said Nahid was chatting with a friend in Barandi Nathpara area at around 8:30 pm. At that time, they had a dispute with the gang. As a sequel to it, members of the gang stabbed Nahid and his friend and fled the scene.





Later on, locals rescued them and took them to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nahid dead.





The bodies of the two deceased have been recovered by police and sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies.







Of the injured, Abdur Rahman was rushed to the RMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning while undergoing treatment there.The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing of Sayed Alam, said OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali.However, the law enforcers have launched a manhunt to investigate the incidents and arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.