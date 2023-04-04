Four jailed in rape, drug cases in Bagerhat, Laxmipur

Separate courts in two days sentenced three youths to life-term of imprisonment and another to 10 years' jail in different rape and drug cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Bagerhat.





LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2018.





District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.





The convict is Md Salam, 30, hails from Maijpara Village under Choufaldandi Union in Cox's Bazar District.





The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer another six-month imprisonment.





According to the case statement, on October 30, 2018, police signalled a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to stop in Dalabazar area of Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.





Meanwhile, Salam and Rafiqul Islam, who were sitting in the auto-rickshaw, got down. Salam was immediately arrested, but Rafiqul Islam escaped the scene. Salam's body was searched and 1,500 yaba tablets were recovered.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lakshmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Abu Naser filed a case against Salam and Rafiqul Islam under the Narcotics Control Act on the same day.





On March 7, 2019, SI Abu Musa, investigating officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet to the court.





After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court found Salam guilty. The court acquitted Rafiqul Islam alias Barmaiya Rafiq as the charges brought against him were not proved.





Public Prosecutor of the court Advocate Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.





BAGERHAT: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced three youths to life-term of imprisonment for raping a girl in Fakirhat Upazila in 2020.





Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge SM Saiful Islam delivered the judgment.





The convicts are: Md Mamun of Jaria Mait Kamra Village in Fakirhat Upazila, Md Feroz Nikari of Chhota Khajura Village, and Ibrahim Biswas, hails from Bhatt Baliaghat area. The court also fined them Tk 10 lakh, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.





According to the prosecution, the youths raped an NGO worker in a rented house in Mait Kamra Village of Fakirhat Upazila in 2020. The next day, the woman filed a case with Fakirhat PS mentioning their names.





Chief Coordinator of Bagerhat District Police Media Cell Inspector SM Ashraful Alam said the court sentenced the accused to life-term in jail as the crime was proved.