Two electrocuted in Barishal, Jashore

A young man and a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Jashore, in two days.





BARISHAL: A young man has been electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Shamim Hawlader, 25, son of Md Yusuf Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 3 Borokotha Village in the upazila. Local sources said Shamim came in contact with live electricity at dawn while he was irrigating a pond next to the house through electric motor, which left him critically injured.





He was rescued and rushed to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Wazirpur Model Police Station (PS) Md Tauhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.







JASHORE: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.





The accident took place in Dhopadi Village of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.





The deceased was identified as Subrata Das, 14, son of Pashupati Das, a resident of the village. He was an eighth grader of Dhopadi Secondary School.





According to the deceased's family members, Subrata came in contact with live electricity when he was putting a bulb in a holder in the house in the evening, which left him critically injured.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Subrata dead.





Sub-Inspector of Abhaynagar PS Harshit Roy confirmed the incident.