Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:06 AM
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Barishal, Jashore

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

A young man and a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Jashore, in two days.

BARISHAL: A young man has been electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hawlader, 25, son of Md Yusuf Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 3 Borokotha Village in the upazila. Local sources said Shamim came in contact with live electricity at dawn while he was irrigating a pond next to the house through electric motor, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and rushed to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Wazirpur Model Police Station (PS) Md Tauhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

JASHORE: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place in Dhopadi Village of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Subrata Das, 14, son of Pashupati Das, a resident of the village. He was an eighth grader of Dhopadi Secondary School.

According to the deceased's family members, Subrata came in contact with live electricity when he was putting a bulb in a holder in the house in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Subrata dead.

Sub-Inspector of Abhaynagar PS Harshit Roy confirmed the incident.


