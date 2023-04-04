Man crushed under train in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Apr 3: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.





The deceased was identified as Jahidul Islam, 58, a resident of Masterpara Village under Puranpail Union in the upazila.





According to local sources, the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express Train hit the man while he was crossing the rail line in front of Nazma Cinema Hall in the district town early Monday.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene. Sub-Inspector of Santahar Railway Police Station Naresh Chandra Roy confirmed the incident.