Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Joypurhat

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Apr 3: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jahidul Islam, 58, a resident of Masterpara Village under Puranpail Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express Train hit the man while he was crossing the rail line in front of Nazma Cinema Hall in the district town early Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene. Sub-Inspector of Santahar Railway Police Station Naresh Chandra Roy confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Controlling sound pollution in Gaibandha stressed
Students get tabs in districts
Pirojpur Puja Udjapan Parishad gets new body
Seven men murdered in five districts
Four jailed in rape, drug cases in Bagerhat, Laxmipur
Two electrocuted in Barishal, Jashore
Man crushed under train in Joypurhat
Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft